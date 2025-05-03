14-year-old boy in Thailand arrested for trafficking underage peers into sex work, earning S$16 commission

Thai police arrest 14-year-old boy for arranging underage sex work

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in Thailand for allegedly trafficking two other 14-year-old boys for sex work, reportedly receiving a 400 baht (S$16) commission.

According to Thai news outlet Honkrasae, the arrest took place on Thursday (April 29) during a police operation targeting a youth trafficking network.

The two victims were also rescued.

Police arrest suspect in undercover operation at Bangkok hotel

Following a national police directive to combat human trafficking, Police Lieutenant General Sayam Boonsom, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, instructed the Children and Women Protection Sub-Division to launch an undercover operation via the LINE messaging app.

As part of the investigation, a meeting was arranged at a hotel in Bangkok’s Pom Prap Sattru Phai district.

The suspect arrived with the two victims to meet an undercover officer, who handed over 2,500 baht (S$98), with 700 baht (S$28) allocated per person for the services.

The suspect claimed he would manage the distribution of the money.

Upon receiving the payment, officers revealed their identities and conducted an immediate investigation.

Suspect charged for exploiting minors for sexual purposes

The investigation revealed that the two boys were victims of human trafficking.

Authorities apprehended the suspect and found 2,500 baht in his possession.

The suspect was then taken to the Children and Women Protection Sub-Division, with the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) called in to assist with the case.

He confessed to arranging the sexual services of the two boys for 700 baht each, retaining a 400 baht commission.

The suspect was initially charged under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act for exploiting minors under 18 for sexual purposes.

He was then transferred to Nang Loeng Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Featured image adapted from Amarin TV.