7-year-old boy almost drowned after being trapped underwater by jacuzzi suction at Pasir Ris condo, father sues management

7-year-old boy suffers cardiac arrest after getting trapped in Pasir Ris condo jacuzzi in Feb 2025

A 7-year-old boy suffered cardiac arrest and was hospitalised for 17 days after getting pulled underwater by a pressure pump system in a jacuzzi at Seastrand condominium in Pasir Ris.

His father has since filed a lawsuit against the condominium’s management, alleging negligence.

Boy trapped by jacuzzi suction while using it with mother

According to The Straits Times, the incident took place on 22 Feb 2025 at about 1.20pm, when the boy was using the jacuzzi with his mother.

While in the water, the 7-year-old was reportedly pulled and trapped underwater by suction created by the jacuzzi’s pressure pump, reported Shin Min Daily News (SMDN). His mother tried to pull him up, but was unsuccessful.

Two bystanders also attempted to help, but they only managed to free him after someone switched off the pressure pump. By then, the boy had lost consciousness and almost drowned.

He required cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and intensive care, and spent 17 days in the hospital.

According to SMDN, court documents stated that the boy suffered cardiac arrest, brain swelling, and chemical pneumonitis from the incident.

He also sustained permanent scars on his body due to contact with the jacuzzi’s grating.

Father suing condo management for negligence

The boy’s father has sued the condominium management for alleged negligence.

He claimed the management failed to install a safety vacuum release system in line with National Water Safety Council guidelines, did not provide emergency shut-off mechanisms near the jacuzzi, and lacked anti-entrapment drain covers or adequate maintenance.

He also alleged there was no automated external defibrillator (AED) nearby.

The case is currently before the State Courts, with another pre-trial conference scheduled for 21 Nov.

Family spent about S$80,000 on medical costs

While the total damages have yet to be assessed, the family claimed they had incurred nearly S$80,000 in losses and expenses so far.

This includes about S$47,000 in medical fees, almost S$20,000 in lost income as the father had to care for his son, and over S$6,000 for future medical costs.

The boy, who studies at an international school, also missed 14 days of classes during his recovery, which amounts to over S$2,400.

Condo management denies negligence

The condominium’s management has denied any negligence, saying they had engaged an independent contractor to inspect and maintain the jacuzzi in March this year.

The inspection found that one of the jacuzzi’s air inlets had been completely blocked — a defect allegedly caused by the original contractor, which the management said should bear responsibility.

According to SMDN, they also argued that the National Water Safety Council’s guidelines only served as recommendations and are not mandatory by law.

The management added that the claimant’s family had lived at the condo for six years and should be familiar with the pool rules and warning signs.

The defence also claimed that the boy’s mother was partly responsible, claiming she was using her phone and did not notice her son underwater for some time.

Boy has returned to school & doesn’t recall the incident

The boy has since returned to school and has no recollection of the incident.

According to SMDN, his father said in an interview that his son was hospitalised from 22 Feb to 10 Mar 2025, during which both parents took turns caring for him in the intensive care unit.

It was painful to see the boy hooked up to so many tubes, his father said.

“My son was very young and didn’t understand what was happening at the hospital, so my wife and I explained it to him later.”

The father added that the family now focuses on their son’s health, and called him a “strong child,” SMDN reported.

“He continues to take swimming lessons, but we no longer let him go to the apartment pool.”

