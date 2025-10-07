Teacher in Thailand hits 7-year-old student with ruler 14 times for eating her marshmallow out of hunger

Teacher hits 7-year-old student repeatedly for taking her marshmallow without permission

A seven-year-old first-grade student was brutally punished by his class teacher for taking a single marshmallow from her desk without permission.

The incident took place at Ban Mae Chang School in Mae Mo District, Lampang Province, on Tuesday (30 Sept).

Teacher hits boy in face 14 times and slaps his mouth 10 times

According to Thailand’s Channel 7 News, the teacher, identified only as Teacher A (name transliterated), allegedly hit the student’s face 14 times with a steel ruler, slapped his mouth 10 times, pinched his neck, and made him clean the bathroom.

The child, Pot (name transliterated), still showed bruises on his face, chin, and near his ears days after the incident.

Boy admits to stealing snack out of hunger

Pot explained that on the day of the punishment, he took one marshmallow from the teacher’s desk out of hunger.

Later, the teacher accused him of theft and subjected him to violent corporal punishment.

His heartbroken mother, Mrs Da (name transliterated), 48, a contract worker, recounted that she had no money to give her son for school snacks that day, according to Thai news outlet Matichon Online.

She said the boy was terrified to return to school, still fearing further punishment.

Concerned for his well-being, she sought help from the village headman and sub-district chief.

Medical examination confirms abuse, teacher apologises

The sub-district chief, the village headman and the assistant subdistrict headman inspected Pot on Friday (3 Oct) and confirmed red bruises on his cheeks and marks near his eyes.

Initially, they suspected domestic abuse, but questioning revealed the injuries were caused by Teacher A.

A medical examination confirmed the bruise on his left cheek was caused by a blunt, rod-shaped object, consistent with the steel ruler used.

The teacher reportedly apologised to officials, asking them not to pursue the case.

Teacher allegedly has history of violently punishing students

Other teachers later revealed that Teacher A has a history of isolating and punishing students, and tends to be withdrawn and avoid social interaction.

A report has been filed at a local police station.

Additionally, the village headman and sub-district chief said they will monitor the case closely.

Also read: Nursery teachers in Japan admit to making fun of 2-year-old, said she looks like sunfish



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Morning News on YouTube and Matichon Online.