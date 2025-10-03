Nursery teachers in Japan admit to making fun of 2-year-old, said she looks like sunfish

Nursery teachers make fun of 2-year-old pupil, compared her to sunfish

A mother, searching for a reason for her two-year-old daughter’s distress, was stunned to find out that her nursery teachers were making fun of her — with one even calling her a sunfish.

When confronted with her allegations, the school staff of a nursery in Fukuoka, Japan admitted to the remarks and apologised.

According to FNN, a teacher has since been suspended from work.

Mum uses hidden recorder to investigate daughter’s distress

In August, three months after her daughter began attending nursery school, the mother began to notice her child acting strange.

The two-year-old girl threw tantrums and cried.

Suspicious of what was going on at school, she placed a hidden recorder in her daughter’s Omamori charm before leaving her at school.

Playing back the recording, she heard her daughter’s teachers making fun of her appearance.

“She looks like a sunfish,” one of them said.

The girl was also compared to a chameleon.

When she heard the remarks, the mother could not help but shed tears.

“Honestly, when I heard that recording, I couldn’t stop crying,” she said.

“They were just mocking her, weren’t they?”

School suspends teacher

Following the discovery, the mother demanded an explanation from the school.

Staff then admitted to making the inappropriate remarks and apologised.

“There were things that should never be said in front of children,” said one of the teachers involved.

“I am truly sorry.”

Additional allegations surfaced that teachers at the school had also made inappropriate remarks to other children there.

In response to local media inquiries, the school confirmed the incident and that at least one teacher has been suspended from work.

