Daycare teacher accused of abusing 2-year-old girl in M’sia, drags toddler to bathroom by pulling her hair

Daycare teacher arrested for alleged abuse of 2-year-old girl in Malaysia

A female teacher was arrested on 24 Aug for allegedly abusing a 2-year-old girl at a daycare centre in Selangor, Malaysia.

In a statement on Monday (1 Sept), Kuala Langat District Police Chief Superintendent Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi said that another teacher had informed the child’s mother about the incident when the latter picked up her child on 18 Aug.

“She was informed by a nursery teacher that the complainant’s 2-year-old child was being physically and mentally abused by a nursery teacher while in her care,” he wrote.

In particular, the informant said the suspect dragged the toddler to the bathroom by pulling her hair, as well as hit the toddler with a food container and a water bottle.

Daycare teacher caught on CCTV kicking toddler

On 22 Aug, after making a request, the girl’s mother was able to review the daycare centre’s CCTV footage, which confirmed the incidents.

Footage circulating on social media also showed the teacher kicking the child, who was only wearing a diaper, to move her across the floor.

After discussing with the family, the mother made a report to the police on 24 Aug.

This prompted the authorities to open an investigation under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001, or negligence on the part of a caretaker, and arrest the daycare teacher on the same day.

If convicted, the suspect may face up to 10 years’ jail, a fine, or both.

Suspect released on bail

Mr Mohd Akmalrizal said the suspect has been released on bail after five days of being remanded.

As the investigation is still ongoing, he urged members of the public with further information regarding the incident to contact the Kuala Langat District Police Headquarters or report to the nearest police station.

A preliminary police examination also revealed no obvious external injuries on the girl’s body, Sin Chew Daily reported.

