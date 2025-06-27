Infant abandoned at M’sian daycare for over 3 months, authorities searching for her family

Infant abandoned at Malaysian daycare unclaimed for over 3 months

Malaysian authorities are appealing for the public’s help to locate the biological mother or next of kin of a baby girl who was left at a daycare centre in Semabok, Melaka in March this year.

The infant, now affectionately referred to as Arisa, has remained unclaimed for over three months.

She is currently under the care of the Melaka Social Welfare Department (JKM) while investigations into the case are ongoing.

Baby dropped off at daycare on 17 March

According to Sinar Harian, closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the daycare centre captured a man and a woman — both believed to be in their 40s — dropping off the baby girl on 17 March.

The pair were reportedly dressed in blue and red clothing at the time.

The baby, estimated to be around three to four months old at the time of abandonment, was left without any form of identification or accompanying documents.

She was cared for temporarily at the centre until 19 March, after which no one returned to collect her.

With no further contact from the individuals involved, JKM was alerted and stepped in to provide shelter and care for the child.

Investigations ongoing under Children’s Act

A JKM spokesperson confirmed that investigations are being carried out under Section 17(1)(d) of the Child Act 2001, which addresses the neglect or abandonment of a child.

JKM Melaka is now urging the child’s biological parents or any legal guardians to come forward and assist in the welfare process.

The department is also seeking information from any members of the public who may know the circumstances surrounding the case.

Anyone with relevant information is strongly urged to contact the Melaka Tengah district social welfare office at 06-3333333.

