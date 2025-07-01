Mother in M’sia allegedly watches as her 61-year-old boyfriend rapes her 13-year-old daughter

Mother in Malaysia allegedly watched as her boyfriend raped her teen daughter while asleep

A mother in Malaysia allegedly watched as her 61-year-old boyfriend raped her 13-year-old daughter while she was asleep.

The incident happened in mid-2024 when the teen was sleeping in her mother’s bedroom.

Halfway through her slumber, the victim felt someone touching her. When she opened her eyes, she saw her mother and her elderly boyfriend lying beside her.

Her mother’s boyfriend then proceeded to rape the victim while her mother allegedly watched.

Daughter flees after discovering texts between her mother & bf

On 25 June this year, the victim stumbled upon text messages exchanged between her mother and her boyfriend.

In the messages, the boyfriend expressed his desire to have sex with the victim at a hotel, which her mother allegedly approved.

This caused the victim to panic and flee to a friend’s house.

She subsequently lodged a police report — the mother and her boyfriend were arrested on the same day.

The pair will be remanded till 4 July to assist with police investigations for suspected rape.

Also read: Man in S’pore rapes 13-year-old girl while out on bail, gets 9 years in jail & 12 strokes of cane

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted by doidam10 on Canva. For illustration purposes only.