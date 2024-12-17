Boys’ Brigade appeals for donations & volunteers as it faces historic low, 49% short of targets

Boys’ Brigade reports lowest charity donations in decades

The Boys’ Brigade Share-a-Gift (BBSG) is appealing for charity donations after falling short of targets.

Since 1988, the BBSG project has collected donated food items and given them to those in need for Christmas.

In 2024, the Boys’ Brigade set its most ambitious goal yet: working to support 51,185 beneficiaries.

However, this year saw the BBSG short of their target by 49% as the project’s end nears.

The Boys’ Brigade reported this as the lowest amount of donations in the BBSG’s 37-year history.

According to a media release, 464 out of 670 volunteer registration slots for Daily Deliveries of the items are also still available.

“We are making a final, heartfelt appeal to the public to support both our online donations and delivery drives,” Mr Henry Tan, Chairman of BBSG 2024, said.

“Whether it’s through donating or volunteering, every effort can make a difference.”

BBSG appeals for online donations

BBSG urgently called for online contributions to help fulfil the wishes of its beneficiaries.

Members of the public who wish to donate money can scan BB PayNow QR Codes displayed in 155 NTUC FairPrice stores across Singapore.

The QR code is also available on the Boys’ Brigade website.

Additionally, people can donate through the Boys’ Brigade page on Giving.sg, featuring campaigns for both general and specific wishes.

Contributions can be made via AXS Machines as well.

“All proceeds will go towards bulk purchasing of the required items to fill up the bags,” the post on the Boys Brigade’s Facebook page read.

Other than financial contributions, kind Singaporeans can also purchase food and household hampers from FairPrice Online.

They will have to use the link and select the campaign’s address.

All donations are open until 31 Dec.

Boys’ Brigade calls for volunteers for delivery drives

With 69% of Daily Deliveries volunteer slots still open, the Boys’ Brigade appealed for help there too.

Members of the public with cars can participate in the deliveries from today (17 Dec) to 27 Dec, with three sessions per day at 10am, 12pm, and 2pm.

Daily Deliveries will not occur on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

People without cars can perform on-foot deliveries on 21 and 22 Dec at Lorong 5 Toa Payoh and Jalan Tenteram (Whampoa) respectively.

Those interested must register first on the Boys’ Brigade website.

Also read: Loh Kean Yew Delivers Food Hampers To Less Privileged, Thanks S’poreans For Support

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Boys’ Brigade Share-a-Gift on Facebook and Facebook.

