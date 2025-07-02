2 brothers ride motorcycle in Thailand for 2 days with just S$3 to find mum in different city

Two boys looking for mum ride motorcycle for 2 days straight, slept by roadside at night

Two young boys in Thailand had set out on a 479km journey from Maha Sarakham to Chonburi Province, all in the hopes of seeing their mum again.

With just 80 baht (S$3) in their pockets and an old sidecar motorcycle, they rode for two straight days, sleeping by the roadside and going without food — until a kind-hearted petrol station worker stepped in to save them.

Boys looking for mum rode for 2 days straight, ran out of fuel

The boys, aged nine and 13, were found stranded on the night of 30 June after their motorbike ran out of fuel midway through their journey, after travelling a distance of approximately 220km.

They stopped at a U-turn point by a petrol station in Ban Don Khwang, Hua Thale Subdistrict, Nakhon Ratchasima Province.

22-year-old petrol station worker Mr Suphanai (name transliterated from Thai) spotted the exhausted pair slumped on the vehicle.

Realising they looked starved and worn out, he brought them inside, gave them food, and asked where they were headed.

When he heard they were trying to reach Chonburi Province to find their mother, he was stunned and immediately alerted the authorities.

Started journey with S$3 pocket money

According to the Thai news site Workpoint News, the police and rescue officers arrived shortly after midnight. They found the boys — identified as Ton and Pluem — weak, hungry, and seated in the battered sidecar.

They had reportedly not eaten since the start of their journey and had been sleeping by the roadside at night.

Pluem told officers he had convinced Ton to accompany him to search for his mother, believed to be in Chonburi.

The boys had left their hometown with only S$3 between them, and the blind faith that they’d find her, reports Thai news outlet Channel 7.

Boys taken in by local welfare home

Police then contacted the Nakhon Ratchasima Home for Children and Families, where the boys were taken in for the night.

Rescue officers have arranged for them to be cared for while awaiting pickup by their relatives.

