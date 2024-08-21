2 boys in M’sia found safe after being stuck in lift for 9 hours

On Tuesday (19 Aug), the families of two boys reported to the police that their children went missing after they had gone out to buy buns from a nearby shop and didn’t return.

The search started in the afternoon and lasted till 12.45am when CCTV footage led authorities to an condominium’s lift.

The two boys, aged 10 and 11, were found asleep within.

According to Buletin TV3, both of them had been trapped inside the elevator for hours before they were found.

2 budak disangka hilang rupanya terperangkap 9 jam dalam lif Dua kanak-kanak lelaki yang dilaporkan hilang sejak petang semalam di Desa Petaling, ibu negara ditemui selamat tengah malam tadi. Kedua-dua mereka yang dipercayai terperangkap selama lebih 9 jam ditemui selepas… pic.twitter.com/cSuOpCYagH — Buletin TV3 (@BuletinTV3) August 20, 2024

Boy stuck in friend’s apartment’s lift

The Star quoted the 10-year-old boy’s aunt saying that he had left home to meet a friend who lived on the ninth floor at a nearby apartment complex.

It is there that they had gotten stuck in the elevator, somewhere on the fourth floor.

The Assistant Commissioner of Cheras District Police, Ravindra Singh Sarban Singh, confirmed that both children were found unharmed despite being trapped for a long time.

According to Bernama, he said the boys’ families reported their disappearance at around 9.30pm.

“Based on the information, the two children had left home at 2.30pm to buy buns at a nearby shop before they became trapped in the apartment’s elevator,” he added.

The report suggested that the boys tried to call for help but eventually succumbed to exhaustion and fell asleep.

After nine hours, the harrowing experience ended when they were rescued and reunited with their families.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the 11-year-old’s mum said while they were unharmed, they “were in a weak state after being trapped without food or drink”.

“He didn’t even have a chance to buy the buns,” she added.

The incident has led to some debate online, with some netizens questioning why the building’s management and security guards were unaware of the incident.

