5 boys apologise for throwing food & burning chopsticks at Yishun mookata stall, receive forgiveness

Yishun mookata stall calls out boys for ‘unacceptable’ behaviour

After being called out on Facebook, five boys who threw food and burned chopsticks at a mookata stall in Yishun later returned to apologise for their actions.

The business has thus decided to forgive them, it said in a Facebook post on Monday (24 Nov).

Boys threw eggs & ice pops at one another

The incident occurred at about 6pm to 6.30pm on Sunday (23 Nov), said Family Mookata, which has four outlets across Singapore.

The five boys visited its outlet in Northview Bizhub along Yishun Industrial Street 1 and took a tray of eggs and ice pops.

They then proceeded to throw the food items at one another, ruining the food.

They also burnt wooden chopsticks, the business added.

Yishun mookata stall wants boys to apologise

Family Mookata said its CCTV cameras had captured the boys’ faces “clearly”, adding:

Your behaviour was completely unacceptable.

The stall expected the boys to return to apologise and pay compensation for the damaged or ruined items by Monday (24 Nov).

Failing which, it would have “no choice” but to make a police report, it noted, maintaining:

We know exactly who you are.

Stall gives boys a 2nd chance after they apologise

In another post late on Monday night, Family Mookata updated that the boys had “apologised sincerely” and taken responsibility for their actions.

Thus, the business has decided to forgive them, saying:

With our brand built around family values, we believe in second chances and learning moments.

It hoped the experience would help the youths “grow into better young men”, it noted, adding that the matter had “come to a meaningful close”.

