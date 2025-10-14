Pest control personnel remove snake from tree in Braddell Heights as vocal & excited crowd watch on

Crowd gathers to watch pest control personnel remove snake from tree in Braddell Heights

A snake spotted on a tree in Braddell Heights last Friday (10 Oct) gave residents quite the scare, prompting a call for professional help.

Fortunately, a team from Aardwolf Pestkare — a pest control company — arrived to handle the situation.

Their calm, professional approach turned the tense moment into a safe rescue operation as excited onlookers watched on.

According to a sgfollowsall Instagram post on 11 Oct, a snake was seen coiled around a tree branch in the Braddell Heights area.

Curious onlookers can also be heard in the background, reacting as three pest control personnel worked together to bring the reptile down carefully.

The rescue team appeared composed and methodical as they tackled the situation, ensuring the snake could be safely removed without harm to either the animal or the people nearby.

In the clip, two of the officers can be seen using poles to gently coax the reptile from the tree while standing on a ladder.

After a few patient manoeuvres, they successfully secured the snake, which appears to be a python, and placed it into a bag.

“The rescue team were calm and patient in mitigating and handling the whole situation. Safely rescued the snake and secure it away. Good job to Aardwolf!” the caption read.

MS News has reached out to AVS for more information.

Netizens praise pest control staff for teamwork

Many Instagram users were impressed by how the pest control staff “communicated and worked together” as a team.

One Instagram user wasn’t sure if they were bothered by the snake or the loud reactions from the onlookers.

NParks advises public to maintain safe distance from snakes if they see one

According to the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster within the National Parks Board (NParks), snakes are typically shy and tend to avoid humans whenever possible. Additionally, they are typically non-aggressive and only strike if threatened or provoked. Members of the public are advised to remain calm and maintain a safe distance should they encounter one. They may also contact NParks’ 24-hour animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 for help.

