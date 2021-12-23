Singaporeans’ Branded Goods Stolen During Italy Trip On 18 Dec

Vacations in Europe usually involve decadent meals, great views, and sometimes, even bountiful hauls.

But for a group of Singaporeans, their vaccinated travel lane (VTL) trip to Italy turned sour when branded goods they had purchased got stolen.

Source

A suitcase containing an estimated $15,000 worth of branded goods was reportedly stolen from the cargo section of a passenger bus.

At the point of writing, the affected parties have made police reports with the Italian authorities and remain committed to enjoying the rest of their holidays.

8 pieces of luggage stolen in total

According to The Straits Times (ST), a mother and daughter duo fell victim to theft when their suitcase, containing branded goods, was stolen during their VTL trip to Italy.

Aside from the pair, other Singaporeans on the tour, operated by Singapore-based agency EU Holidays, also had their belongings stolen.

A total of 8 luggage pieces went missing, reports Shin Min Daily News.

Some of the other items stolen included clothes and medication.

Branded goods theft allegedly took place during dinner in Naples

ST reports that the theft could have happened while the group travelled from Assisi to Naples in Italy. Along the way, the bus driver reportedly made multiple stops to refuel and allow passengers to use the washrooms.

The theft allegedly occurred when the tour group stopped for dinner, right before they reached their hotel in Naples.

The travellers collectively agreed that the last time they saw their luggage was in the morning when they departed from Assisi.

Upon learning of the theft, the tour guide helped the group and assisted in lodging police reports on the same night.

He also scheduled a stop in the itinerary so the travellers could purchase essential items the next morning.

Travel company assists travellers in making insurance claims

Shin Min Daily reports that the director of EU Holidays says his company will be helping the travellers to make claims against their travel insurance policies.

He also added that the bus operator had agreed to bear a portion of the loss.

According to one of the travellers, she would only be entitled to claim $500 for each lost branded item.

Get insured before any overseas travels

While such incidents are rare, it does not mean that they don’t happen from time to time.

For prospective travellers, do take this story as a reminder to purchase travel insurance before making a trip — it could help you in emergencies while overseas.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.