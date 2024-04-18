Brazilian woman brings uncle’s corpse to bank to apply for S$4K loan, charged with fraud

Brazilian woman arrested after bringing uncle’s corpse to take out bank loan

Authorities in Brazil have apprehended a woman who allegedly wheeled her uncle’s corpse to a bank in an attempt to take out a loan in his name.

The 68-year-old man had apparently been dead for at least two hours when the woman pushed him into the bank and tried to get him to “sign” the paperwork.

Suspecting something was amiss, bank employees called emergency services on them.

The woman has since been charged with attempting to commit theft via fraud, as well as for violating a dead body.

Bank employees lodge report after Brazilian woman wheels in corpse

According to Brazilian newspaper O Dia, the woman in question was Érika de Souza Vieira Nunes.

When she pushed her uncle, 68-year-old Paulo Roberto Braga, on a wheelchair into the bank on Tuesday (16 April), staff members noted that the elderly man looked “unwell”.

Nunes was reportedly trying to get him to sign off on a loan amounting to 17,000 Brazilian reals (S$4,415.46).

Footage of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the woman talking to the elderly man normally, holding a pen while trying to move his hand.

At one point, his head lifelessly drooped back when she didn’t prop it up against her hand.

Sensing that something was very wrong and that the man was, at the minimum, very sick, bank employees decided to alert emergency services.

Man was dead for at least 2 hours before the incident

The investigating officer for the case, Fábio Luiz Souza, told news outlet G1 that the corpse showed signs that Braga had died at least two hours before the incident.

He noted the absence of marks on Braga’s legs, which would have been present if he had passed away on the wheelchair at the bank — which Nunes’ defence lawyers are arguing to be the case.

“It is not possible to say the exact moment of death. [Forensics found] that there was cadaveric livor. This starts forming from the moment of death, but is only noticeable around two hours after death,” Souza explained.

The investigating officer also expressed his shock at this bizarre case, saying: “In my 22-year career I have never seen a case like this.”

Nunes is now facing charges for attempted fraud and violating a cadaver.

