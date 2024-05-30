Boy in China busts out impressive breakdance moves after crying from being woken up

Boy in China busts out impressive breakdance moves after meltdown

It’s never a pleasant experience being abruptly awakened when you’re in deep sleep.

Recently, a young boy in Yuncheng, China, was woken up by his mother when it was time for him to perform on stage.

Despite being visibly upset and tearful as he walked to the stage, he ended up surprising the audience with his impressive breakdance moves.

Boy’s mother woke him up for his dance audition

On 9 May, Xinhua News Agency shared a clip of the boy’s performance at a street dance audition. An in-clip caption noted that the audition took place on 2 May.

According to the video, the boy had drifted off to sleep prior to his performance.

When he was called on to dance, his mother interrupted him from his slumber and brought him to the stage.

As the emcee pushed him towards the stage, the boy could be seen in tears.

Young dancer busts out high-level breakdance moves

However, despite his unhappiness, the young dancer did not miss a beat once during his performance.

Soon after the music came on, he began busting out flares, an acrobatic move which involves him balancing the torso between either arm while swinging his legs in continuous circles.

His high-level techniques also included headstands.

At one point, the boy wowed everyone by executing a hollowback handstand.

He concluded his act after around 20 seconds and was cheered on by an enraptured audience.

