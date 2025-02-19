MS Explains: How common is breast cancer in S’pore & are you at risk of getting it?

MS Explains: How common is breast cancer in Singapore?

This piece is part of MS Explains, a segment where we provide clarity to common or key topics, making them easier to digest.

–

On 9 Feb, Singaporean getai singer Angie Lau died at the age of 58 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

She was first diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer and lymphoma in 2014, then had a relapse diagnosed as stage 4 in 2023.

The cancer cells reportedly spread to her bones and lungs, and she was later diagnosed with brain cancer.

Several other female celebrities in Singapore — actress Pan Lingling, former TV host Jamie Yeo, and most recently, singer-actress Joanna Dong — have also been diagnosed with the disease, though they were able to recover successfully.

However, breast cancer is not exclusive to public figures.

It is the most common cancer among Singaporean women, with more than 13,000 diagnosed from 2018 to 2022, according to a press release by 365 Cancer Prevention Society (365CPS).

The disease is also the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the country.

As about one in 13 women in Singapore will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, it is crucial to be aware of who is at risk and how to detect the disease.

What is breast cancer?

Breast cancer happens when cells in the breast divide without control and produce extra tissue, leading to a tumour.

The cancer typically begins in the milk ducts and lobules, or the small bulblike glands inside the lobes.

Its warning signs include a persistent lump on the breast, bloody nipple discharge, and the change in size, shape, colour, or appearance of the breast and nipple.

However, these physical symptoms usually appear when the cancer is no longer in its early stages, when it is still highly curable.

There are five stages of breast cancer, from Stage 0 where the cancer cells are still limited within a duct to Stage 4 where it has spread to other organs such as the brain, liver, and lungs.

The five-year survival rate for Stages 0 and 1 is close to 100%, and lowers to 80% and 70%, respectively, for Stages 2 and 3.

Meanwhile, Stage 4 breast cancer has a five-year survival rate of only 23%.

Who is most at risk?

As the specific cause of breast cancer is unknown and is likely due to a combination of genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors, all women could be afflicted with the disease.

However, some women have increased risks of getting breast cancer. These include:

Women who are over 40 years old

Those who began menstruating before 12 years old

Women who menopause after the age of 55

Additionally, women who never had children or had children later than 35 should also be cautious.

Those who have a family history of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and other breast diseases also face a higher risk of developing the condition.

Men can also get the cancer, although it is rare.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), about one in every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the United States (US) are found in a man.

The risk factors of breast cancer in men include old age, genetic mutations, family history, liver disease, obesity, and certain conditions that affect the testicles.

How to prevent breast cancer

While there is no definitive way to prevent the disease, maintaining healthy habits such as keeping a healthy weight, engaging regularly in physical activities, limiting alcohol and breastfeeding may help lower your risk.

Early detection is also a factor in improving the survival rate for breast cancer, so an annual breast screening is recommended to detect cancerous growths before the onset of physical symptoms.

To empower women in Singapore to take charge of their breast health, 365CPS is providing free mammogram screenings from now until 31 March 2025.

The offer is available to women aged 40 to 49 who have not undergone the screening within the last 12 months and women aged 50 and above who have not had a mammogram in the last 24 months.

Participants must also be blue or orange Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) card or Public Assistance (PA) card holders.

To register or find out more about the criteria for screening eligibility, visit the 365CPS website.

Also read: S’porean woman battles stage 4 blood cancer, was diagnosed days after her wedding

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Oksana Krasiuk on Canva, izusek on Canva.