Canadian woman’s breasts quadrupled in size after receiving Covid-19 vaccine: Medical study

Canadian woman’s breasts quadrupled after receiving Covid-19 vaccine

A 19-year-old Canadian woman experienced an unexpected side effect after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine — her breasts quadrupled in size within months.

According to researchers from the University of Toronto, the healthy woman noticed rapid breast growth just one week after her first Pfizer vaccine dose in September 2022.

Rare condition linked to unexplained rapid growth

The woman was diagnosed with gigantomastia, a rare condition that causes excessive and rapid breast growth. The causes of gigantomastia, also known as breast hypertrophy, remain poorly understood by medical experts.

Following her inoculation with the first Pfizer vaccine, the woman began feeling tingling sensations in her breasts. The symptoms worsened following her second dose.

Over the next six months, her breast size increased dramatically, growing from a B cup to a triple G cup.

Researchers say such cases are extremely rare, with fewer than 20 similar instances documented globally. Further studies are needed to determine potential triggers and understand the link between gigantomastia and external factors.

Woman received breast reduction surgery

After they were able to rule out other potential causes of the gigantomastia, the woman underwent a procedure to reduce her breast size.

The procedure took place around 11 months after her vaccination. By that point, her breast growth had stabilised for over 5 months.

The operation was a success, removing masses weighing 1906 grams and 1664 grams from her left and right breasts, respectively. Her breast size was reduced to a double D from triple G.

Five months after the operation, doctors noted that there hadn’t been a reoccurrence of breast growth. Furthermore, they also considered additional operations to reduce her breast size down to what they originally were.

Other women share similar side effects from vaccine

During the pandemic, many women claimed that their breasts grew after taking the Pfizer vaccine. Dubbed the “Pfizer Boob Job”, the phenomenon caused many women to make mammogram appointments fearing cancer.

According to the NZ Herald, many women had confused swollen lymph nodes which are side effects of the vaccine for signs of cancer.

However, unlike in the case of the 19-year-old Canadian, these effects were only temporary.

