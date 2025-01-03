Internet sleuths in Japan track down stolen motorcycle to buxom cosplayer who is actually a man

Online sleuths track down stolen motorcycle to buxom cosplayer

Stunned that his beloved bike was stolen from him, a Japanese man turned to netizens for help. Internet sleuths would not only track down the stolen motorcycle within a day but also unmask the buxom cosplayer behind the theft.

The story first caught the attention of netizens when the man’s wife, a content creator, made a plea on X.

Wife of victim makes plea online

On 30 Dec, the bike owner’s wife made a series of posts on X describing the missing vehicle. She requested netizens to look out for the Suzuki TL1000R and shared a list of the stolen motorcycle’s specs.

The post was met with widespread support, garnering more than 14 million views and 1,400 reposts. One X user even said they’d keep a lookout the very next day.

The bike owner also added an extra detail — he had customised the bike with his own hands.

Cosplayer caught red-handed

Fortunately for the couple, the stolen bike was found in record time, and from a surprising source.

On 31 Dec, a cosplayer made a post showing off a Suzuki motorcycle. In the now-deleted post, the cosplayer said they were very happy to finally get their hands on a Suzuki TL1000R after 15 years of wanting one.

Due to the suspicious timing, netizens quickly alerted the couple who recognised the vehicle right away.

They then reported the theft to the police, said the wife in a post on 31 Dec.

Thief turns himself in to police

As it turns out, the cosplayer — who goes by the name Sakura Victoria on X — is a 39-year-old man.

On 1 Jan, local media reported that the thief had turned himself over to police.

He admitted to stealing the ¥700,000 (S$6,100) motorcycle from a home in Aichi prefecture. The self-proclaimed officer worker said there was no doubt that he was responsible for the crime.

“I’m sorry to the victim,” he added.

Following news of his arrest, a popular Japanese social media account confirmed that the man was the cosplayer in question.

Police are investigating how and why the man stole the motorcycle.

Although the motorcycle is still being held as evidence, its owner expressed relief that the case had reached a happy conclusion. He offered his gratitude to the countless people who assisted in the search.

Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @chanmn__12 on X and @FromNatto on X.