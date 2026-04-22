‘Best Christmas present’: Actor Brian Ng & wife Natasha Cheng expecting first child in September

Singapore actor Brian Ng and wife Natasha Cheng expecting first child

Singaporean actor Brian Ng and his wife Natasha Cheng are expecting their first child, with the baby due around September this year.

The couple have been keeping it under wraps before the social media announcement on Brian’s personal Instagram account on Wednesday (22 April).

Referencing the contrast of his Star Awards 2026 performance and his soon-to-be updated position in the family, Brian noted that he “couldn’t be more grateful” as he preps for “the most important role [he] will ever take on”.

Found out during Christmas period

The couple shared that they are “excited and grateful” to be entering this new chapter, adding that they are delighted to finally make the news public.

Speaking about the pregnancy, Brian revealed that the couple found out late last year.

I was excited, of course — very, very happy. We found out during the Christmas season last year, so it felt like the best Christmas present I could ever receive.

However, Brian admitted that the early stages came with some uncertainty.

“That said, especially in the first trimester, I think I felt more worried than anything else,” he said.

Brian mentioned he was concerned for the baby and his wife, from checking in on her food intake to her general well-being.

“But overall, more excitement than anything else. I’m really looking forward to this new chapter of my life,” he added.

Busy year ahead, career and family

Despite the upcoming addition to his family, Brian remains busy with multiple projects.

He is currently filming a Channel 5 series and two Channel 8 series, all set to air later this year.

In addition, his first international microdrama project, Romance by the Sea, is slated for release in the second half of 2026.

The couple expressed appreciation for the well-wishes from fans and friends as they mark a new chapter together.

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Featured image courtesy of TCPMG and adapted from @brianngck on Instagram.