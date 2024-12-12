‘He kept his promise’: Bride in China says butterfly that landed on her shoulder is her dad who died 3 years prior

Bride in China tears up after butterfly she says is her late dad comes to wedding

A bride in China began to tear up after a butterfly landed on her shoulder during her wedding. The butterfly, she says, is her late dad returning to keep his promise to attend her wedding.

According to 163.com, the wedding took place in October this year in Liaoning, China.

Bride moved to tears

In clips shared on Douyin, the butterfly first landed on the bride’s bouquet. Surprised by its sudden appearance and slowly realizing the implications, the bride began tearing up.

However, when the butterfly left the bouquet and gently landed on her shoulder, she was overcome with emotion and the floodgates opened.

Her lips quivered as she tried to speak.

Seeing his soon-to-be wife in tears, the groom couldn’t help but follow suit in the touching scene.

A promise honoured

According to TVBS, the bride then shouted to her father: “Your daughter knows it’s you.”

“You have not broken your promise to me and now I have a man who loves me as much as you do.”

In a social media post, the bride explained that 3 years prior, her father had passed away unexpectedly. Additionally, her wedding occurred on the second floor of a building at subzero temperatures, making it very unlikely for butterflies to show up.

“I can’t believe something so dramatic would happen,” she said. “My dad came, he really came.”

Earlier this year, a similar incident occurred in China. A groom burst into tears when a butterfly suddenly landed on him after he finished a speech about asking his late grandmother to show up at his wedding as a butterfly.

Also read: ‘I am unequivocally happy’: Yip Pin Xiu announces that she’s engaged

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Douyin.