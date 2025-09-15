British tourist in Thailand slashed in head by 4 transgender women after rejecting companionship service

Transgender women injure 65-year-old British tourist with knife after he refused their companionship service

A British tourist was slashed in the head by a group of four transgender women in Pattaya, Thailand, after he rejected their services for companionship.

The 65-year-old man, identified as Mr Duncan, had allegedly requested the services of two women at his condominium apartment, reports Thai news outlet Khaosod.

But when four transgender women turned up instead, he refused their offer — sparking a dispute that escalated into a knife attack.

Offenders demand S$1,600 payment

Despite Mr Duncan’s refusal, the transgender women refused to leave and demanded 10,000 baht (S$400) each, totalling 40,000 baht (S$1,600).

An altercation ensued when he refused to pay, leading to the group of transgender women assaulting him and slashing him in the head with a knife.

Injured, Mr Duncan ran away and asked for help from the security staff of his condominium, prompting the offenders to flee the scene.

Police to track & arrest all four offenders

When rescue officers arrived, they found Mr Duncan with a bloody head.

They provided him with first aid before transporting him to a hospital.

Police will summon Mr Duncan for questioning following his treatment at the hospital.

An investigation is underway to track and arrest the four offenders. It is believed all of them were captured on camera.

Featured image adapted from ที่นี่ พัทยา on Facebook.