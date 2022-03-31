Bruce Willis Retires From Acting Due To Brain Condition Called Aphasia

Movie fans would no doubt be familiar with Bruce Willis’ work.

From the successful “Die Hard” franchise to classics like “Pulp Fiction” and “The Sixth Sense”, Willis has established himself as a badass action hero and well-respected thespian.

Sadly, the 67-year-old will be stepping away from his illustrious decades-long career due to an illness called aphasia.

His family announced the heartbreaking news in a joint statement on their social media accounts as fans flocked to leave encouraging messages.

Bruce Willis’s family posts joint statement on Instagram

On Thursday (31 Mar), Willis’s family members took to Instagram to share more about his condition.

Source

Ex-wife Demi Moore wrote in a lengthy caption that “Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

Due to his condition, “Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

While this is understandably “a really challenging time”, Willis’ family is grateful for the fans’ “continued love, compassion and support”. They also declared that they “are moving through this as a strong family unit”.

Moore concluded the post on a hopeful note, quoting Bruce himself:

As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that.

The statement is signed by Willis’s current wife Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five daughters.

Source

Willis and Moore divorced in 2000 but have remained friends.

Aphasia affects the ability to communicate effectively with others

Aphasia, as Johns Hopkins Medicine explains, is a language disorder that results from damage to parts of the brain responsible for language functions.

Common causes of aphasia include a stroke, injury, or disease. The condition makes it difficult – or even impossible – to communicate effectively with others.

Naturally, fans and friends of the star are sad to hear the news. Many have left comments wishing him well or paying tribute to his talent.

The good news is that it’s reportedly possible to recover from aphasia without treatment. Patients may also attend speech therapy to regain their language functions.

Wishing Bruce Willis & his family all the best

Seeing a loved one struggling with an illness, especially a visibly challenging one, is never easy.

Thankfully for Willis, he has such a supportive family, friends, and fans by his side. We wish him a speedy recovery and hope there’s a chance he can return to acting again one day.

Featured image adapted from Frazer Harrison on Getty Images via IMDb and @emmahemmingwillis on Instagram.