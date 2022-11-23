Nearly 10,000 BTO Flats On Offer For Nov Launch, Including Homes In Kallang & Queenstown

Nearly 10,000 BTO Flats In Estates Like Kallang, Queensway & Tengah Available In Nov Launch

With resale flats selling at sky-high prices, Built-To-Order (BTO) units are looking more affordable to keen buyers. Those who are still on the lookout would be glad to know that the Housing & Development Board (HDB) is launching nearly 10,000 such flats in Nov 2022.

These homes will be in neighbourhoods such as Bukit Batok, Tengah, Yishun, Kallang/ Whampoa, and Queenstown.

If you can’t bear the notoriously long waiting times, the homes in Tengah will be ready in 3.3 years.

Almost 10,000 BTO flats & 1,071 SBF flats available in Nov exercise

In a Facebook post shared today (23 Nov), HDB announced that a total of 10,000 homes will be available during the November BTO sales launch.

Additionally, another 1,071 homes will be made available through the sale-0f-balance flats (SBF) exercise.

These homes will come in various types, from Community Care Apartments to 5-room flats in both non-mature and mature estates.

To accommodate the predicted influx of applications, they have also extended the application period to nine days, up from the usual seven.

Flats include homes in Queenstown, Kallang & Tengah

HDB also shared a few neat tidbits about the locations that will be involved in the latest BTO exercise. Here are some of them.

Queenstown, hidden in the West, is a quaint town with flats just a 5-minute walk to Dover MRT station.

It’s also close to amenities like Anchorpoint Shopping Centre, The Star Vista and IKEA Alexandra.

Snagging a home in the popular Kallang and Whampoa precinct will be a real coup for any young couple.

A stone’s throw away from parks and the central parts of Singapore, the BTO will offer a scenic view of the Kallang River.

With BTO projects still recovering from delays caused by the pandemic, some couples may have the desire to get one sooner rather than later.

These folks may want to consider the BTO flats in Tengah, which are touted to be complete in about 3.3 years, or sometime in the middle of 2025.

While Tengah is relatively unknown to most now, the neighbourhood will become prominent sometime in 2027, when they have their MRT station along the Jurong Region Line.

The application period is already open now and closes on 1 Dec. You can plan and apply for a flat online on the HDB website.

Featured image adapted from Housing & Development Board and Housing & Development Board.