‘No advertisements allowed inside lift’: Warning sign in Toa Payoh BTO gets surrounded by dozens of ads

Toa Payoh Ridge BTO lift gets covered in advertisements despite warning sign promising penalties

A “No Advertisements” sign in a Toa Payoh BTO lift became the subject of irony after it was surrounded by dozens of ads.

Reddit user einnor88 recently posted a photo of the lift on Sunday (26 Oct) evening. They told MS News that they encountered the ‘wall’ of ads at the new Toa Payoh Ridge housing estate.

“Absolutely NO advertisements allowed inside the lift, folks.” The sign read.

“If you decide to sneak one in, consider this your friendly warning. There’ll be penalties involved.”

Notice board for ads outside BTO lift left half-empty

The warning’s effectiveness left much to be desired, with flyers plastered all around and even on top of each other.

They advertised house-moving services, smart door stoppers, shelves, curtains, and more.

The original poster (OP) explained that “every lift” — presumably in the estate — had its walls fully covered in ads.

Additional photos shared with MS News showed small flyers crammed into the space between the door and lift walls.

However, the lift doors themselves appeared to have escaped a ‘new coat’ of paint.

The warning sign also welcomed people to instead display ads on the lift lobby notice board, “thoughtfully provided” for them.

Ironically, the OP found the notice board half-empty on Tuesday (28 Oct).

Netizens theorise that BTO lift warning sign is unofficial

Multiple commenters under the post suggested that the warning sign was not officially placed by the Town Council, due to its seemingly unofficial wording.

The sign had significant differences from the various Town Council notices in the lifts, which the advertisers mostly avoided covering.

MS News has reached out to Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council (BTPTC) for comments on the incident.

Another netizen pointed out that the advertisements appeared to be a rite of passage for new BTO lifts, happening “literally every time”.

Interior decorators allegedly sabotage each other’s advertisements

Earlier in September, Shin Min Daily News reported on what seemed to be an advertising turf war at Toa Payoh Ridge.

A resident who moved in two weeks prior said that two different interior decorators had started destroying each other’s leaflets with sharp objects.

BTPTC posted a notice in the lift warning against vandalism, including CCTV footage of a man in black removing and pasting flyers.

However, the Town Council’s notice appeared to have been vandalised as well.

An anonymous curtain contractor also alleged that one of his peers had re-pasted his advertisement inside a resident’s unit in an attempt to frame him.

