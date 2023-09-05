Buangkok Hawker Centre To Open In Nov At Sengkang Grand Mall With Over 30 Stalls

Buangkok Hawker Centre To Open In Nov With Over 30 Stalls

Sengkang residents can now look forward to more affordable dining options in the neighbourhood.

Come November this year, Buangkok Hawker Centre will open its doors to hungry customers.

It’ll be conveniently located in Sengkang Grand Mall which opened earlier in March.

New hawker centre for residents

As it turns out, Buangkok Hawker Centre has been preparing for its grand opening for quite some time.

Eagle-eyed residents spotted that much of the hawker centre’s infrastructure was ready by August.

Based on the photos, the hawker centre is non-airconditioned, although it’s outfitted with large fans for circulation.

Diners can also enjoy their meals surrounded by the lush indoor greenery of Sengkang Grand Mall.

The shuttered stalls of the Buangkok Hawker Centre will soon open for business in November, according to its website.

In the meantime, diners can look forward to a variety of dishes and drinks from over 30 stalls.

Hawker applications closed on 4 Sep

Apparently, the eatery has just closed its hawker applications on Monday (4 Sep) at 5pm.

Interested hawkers had roughly less than a month to submit their applications.

Based on its application forms, hawkers had to submit a proposal of their stall’s concept and menu.

Additionally, the hawker centre’s management stated that stallholders must fulfil the following requirements:

Serve at least two mealtimes

Open five days a week

Operate at least eight hours per day

The hawker centre aims to provide hawker food at great value while also serving as a clean and vibrant social space.

One of its goals is also to nurture a sustainable and resilient hawker trade.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sengkang to Punggol & Singapore Food, Property & PCN Cycling on Facebook.