Buangkok Kueh Pulau Pinang Stall Closing On 31 Aug, Elderly Couple Sold Treats At S$1

Kueh Pulau Pinang Stall In Buangkok Crescent To Close On 31 Aug

Life can be categorised into chapters, and if the end of one comes, it’s best to put it to rest instead of trying to keep it alive.

This was the mantra for the owner of Buangkok’s famous Kueh Pulau Pinang stall, who is closing the small eatery on Wednesday (31 Aug).

Although he originally intended to man the stall for a longer time, recent renovations to the coffee shop meant that he had to shift into a smaller space, leading to a change of plans.

He has since decided that it is time to quit despite fervent protests from his loyal customers.

Kueh Pulau Pinang stall in Buangkok to close despite good business

According to 8 DAYS, Teo Ah Bee, the owner of the Kueh Pulau Pinang stall in Buangkok, is shutting his stall for good on Wednesday (31 Aug).

Having made the simple yet decadent pancakes since he was eight, the 73-year-old has been selling his min jiang kueh for only S$1 each.

Business at the stall has been booming ever since dining restrictions were lifted. However, a recent shift in his stall’s location made Mr Teo reevaluate his livelihood.

Last Friday (26 Aug), the stall took to Facebook to announce the surprising decision to cease operations.

They explained that the Buangkok coffee shop that houses the stall had recently undergone an upgrade. Because of that, Mr Teo had to move his stall to a different spot.

Unfortunately, the new space was smaller and more cramped than before. Thus, Mr Teo decided that it was too inconvenient to work in these conditions and decided to close up shop for good.

Stall owner won’t look for new location despite customers’ pleas

Unsurprisingly, fans of the stall have pleaded with Mr Teo to move to another location and keep his business going, 8 DAYS reports.

Despite their protests, Mr Teo pointed out how difficult and expensive it can be to rent a stall these days, having made a few unsuccessful attempts in the past.

He added that he has also received offers for his recipes, but he simply said that he’s getting on in years.

When asked what his future plans are after shuttering the stall, Mr Teo just said that he’ll see what the heavens have in store for him.

Decadent pancakes for just S$1

Eatbook has written rave reviews about Kueh Pulau Pinang, which is located in a Buangkok Crescent coffee shop.

A labour of love, the best-selling Peanut Min Jiang Kueh, which costs just S$1, has hand-ground peanuts sprinkled into the crispy pancake.

To accommodate everyone’s tastes, the stall also has savoury options like their Ham, Cheese and Corn Min Jiang Kueh, which is slightly pricier at S$1.50.

For those wanting to get a taste of the famous stall before it’s gone, here’s how you can get there:



Kueh Pulau Pinang

Address: 982 Buangkok Crescent, Level 2, Singapore 530982

Opening Hours: 6.30 am – 1 pm

Closest MRT: Buangkok Station

The stall is located in an open-air coffee shop, a short bus ride from Buangkok or Serangoon MRT stations.

Hope owner finds the same joy in his next chapter of life

Sometimes, when it’s time to go, it’s time to go.

Only the owner truly knows the sacrifices he had to make to get to where he is at this point, so we can’t discount his decision.

Hopefully, he’ll find the same joy in the next chapter of his life.

Featured image adapted from Eatbook & Kueh Pulau Pinang on Facebook.