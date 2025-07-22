Workers in Thailand free buffalo which got head stuck inside wheel for over 2 hours

Workers in Thailand free buffalo got stuck inside an old wheel

A farmer in Thailand was replacing the wheels on his tractors when a curious buffalo somehow got its head stuck in the rim.

The family discovered the animal’s predicament when they overheard a ruckus from the barn. With help from emergency workers and neighbours, the buffalo managed to escape the self-imposed ‘prison’ after about two hours.

According to Matichon, the workers had to deploy a power tool to cut the wheel and free the buffalo.

On Sunday (20 July), emergency workers were alerted to a case of a buffalo getting its head stuck inside a tractor wheel.

Photos showed the animal lying down on the hay with the look of a guilty toddler who had gotten his arm stuck in the cookie jar while trying to steal some snacks.

The farmer’s wife told reporters that her husband had recently removed the wheel and placed it inside the storage area where he left his hay.

The pair only discovered that one of their buffaloes had gotten stuck when they overheard loud noises coming from the storage facility.

When they arrived, they saw the 2-year-old cow struggling to free itself from the wheel.

At a loss over what to do, the pair called their neighbours for help. Unfortunately, despite the extra help, the buffalo’s head remained stuck as its horn kept getting in the way.

Had to use tools to cut wheel open

After two hours of struggling, the buffalo tired itself out. The family then contacted emergency workers, who showed up with power tools.

Within 20 minutes, the team freed the buffalo from its ‘cone of shame’ Apart from some minor scrapes, the animal was largely uninjured.

