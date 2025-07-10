Men in M’sia rescue injured dog stuck in flooded drain amid heavy rain

Men rescue injured dog stuck in flooded drain at sports complex

Despite heavy rain, two men in Malaysia embarked on a mission to rescue an injured dog that was stuck in a flooded drain.

The incident, posted by @Idsportcomplex on TikTok earlier this week, occurred at Lahad Datu Sports Complex in Sabah, Malaysia.

One of the videos showing the rescue operation has garnered over 530,000 views at the time of writing, with netizens praising the men for their selfless act.

Dog unable to move due to injured hind legs

The video showed a brown dog sitting helplessly in the drain as the water around it rose rapidly. It was unable to stand as its hind legs were injured.

In another photo posted by the sports complex staff, the canine was seen looking up to one of the men, as if pleading for help.

Thankfully, two of the sports complex’s staff members came to the dog’s aid by scooping him out of the drain using a shovel and a rope.

Though frightened, the poor dog entrusted its fate to the pair as they brought it to safety.

Netizen helps staff contact local SPCA

Upon seeing the video, a concerned netizen contacted the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Lahad Datu.

SPCA rescuers promptly arrived and wrapped the drenched canine in a towel while preparing to move it to their vehicle.

TikTok users flooded the sports complex’s account, thanking the staff for their good deed and wishing the dog a full recovery.

“Our job description at the sports board does not include animal rescue. But today, we went beyond our job scope to help a vulnerable creature in need,” the sports complex staff members wrote.

