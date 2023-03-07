Bugis Shop Owner Says They’re Closing Down As No One Comes In, Supporters Give Marketing Tips

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Bugis Shop Closing Down Due To Lack Of Business

Many businesses have had to shutter their stores recently, with a common reason being increased rental rates.

One such example is this shop in Bugis, which announced on TikTok that it will be closing down due to lack of footfall.

Besides that, the shop’s founder shared about several issues they are facing, such as high rental and utility costs.

In light of the news, supporters flooded the comments section with marketing tips to promote their business better.

Bugis shop closing down due to low traffic

On Sunday (5 Mar), Lepak Space shared their predicament in a TikTok video.

In the clip, they described their facilities in detail.

Their space includes three room settings with over 2,000 games. Besides that, they also offer free wifi and snacks at an affordable price range.

Despite the array of services, footfall has apparently been low.

“No one comes here anymore,” they lamented, adding that the shop is “literally in the heart of Bugis, walking distance from MRT”.

Netizens share marketing tips

In the comments, many netizens offered advice on how to market their business.

For instance, one commenter advised pivoting their marketing aspect to attract more customers.

Another user suggested introducing referral promotions for customers and their friends, and for every Instagram Stories post.

On the other hand, this user pointed out how they could switch up the interior so it would look more spacious.

They also suggested swapping the chairs for more comfortable-looking ones.

Unable to keep up with high rental costs

Speaking to MS News, the founder of Lepak Space, Sha, shared that fewer people are working from home or require alternative spaces to meet with their friends.

This is likely due to the easing of Covid measures, she added.

As a result of low footfall, she is unable to keep up with the high rental and utility costs.

Furthermore, she is also working full-time as a nurse and is struggling to keep the place running.

Plans to offer discounts & promos

That said, Sha does not want to let the business go and is open to trying the tips from the TikTok commenters.

She is currently working with two other part-timers, Zabirah and Halimah.

“We will try to get a team together and market Lepak Space the best we can before giving it up,” she added.

Should Lepak Space see an increase in customers and income, they’ll be able to pay off their rent and utility costs. This means they’ll be able to remain open in Bugis.

At the moment, they have no plans to increase their rates.

Instead, they will be offering discounts to customers who share about the place on social media, as well as one free hour for every two hours booked.

If you’re thinking of celebrating a birthday or throwing a bachelorette party, Lepak Space will even provide some basic decorations for free.

Hopefully, these promotions will be enough to attract more customers to support the business and enable them to stay open.

Featured image adapted from @lepakspace on TikTok and Instagram.