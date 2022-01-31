Bugis Sichuan Restaurant Has Spaceship Decorations With A Galactic View
Dining among stars and planets might seem like a faraway dream within our lifetime. However, a newly-refurbished restaurant in Bugis might allow us to do just that thanks to its realistic sci-fi decorations.
Chef China 华厨 Hua Chu, located along Beach Road, gives diners the impression that they’re traversing through the galaxy on a spaceship.
The restaurant even has a porthole-like window that gives diners a scenic view of the stars and planets.
Bugis Sichuan restaurant resembles a spaceship
Chef China 华厨 Hua Chu, an establishment in Bugis for the last 2 decades, was recently refurbished and transformed into a futuristic spaceship.
Like a real-life spacecraft, the restaurant’s walls, chairs, and tables are all white.
Resemblance aside, this also gives greater contrasts to the illuminated decors of the stars and planets.
Ever dream of exploring caves while traversing space? An alternate dining area makes it seem like you’re dining in a hidden nook while observing planet Earth and watching shooting stars.
There’s even an area where diners can take Insta-worthy pictures next to dangling metal tubes and an astronaut figurine.
Pose with an astronaut
Living like an astronaut can feel lonely and intimidating, especially when dining alone. Fortunately, there’s an astronaut that will make you feel welcome while eating in outer space.
As the adage goes, “Food tastes better with great company”. Invite the astronaut to your dining table, and maybe he’ll teach you a thing or two about nearby planets and stars.
Tuck into Sichuan cuisine
Chef China 华厨 Hua Chu specializes in Sichuan cuisine.
Those who love spicy food can opt for their Spicy Grilled Fish ($32.80). Other notable dishes include Griddle Duck Feet ($24.80) and Fried Smoked Pork Ribs ($18.80).
Health-conscious eaters can also opt for their Scrambled Egg & Chives ($9.80) and Fried Lettuce Garlic Chops ($8.80).
Interested customers may head to their Facebook page and view the full menu here.
A 3-minute walk from Bugis MRT
Chef China 华厨 Hua Chu is a 3-minute walk from Bugis MRT station.
Here are more details about this location:
Chef China 华厨 Hua Chu
Address: 101 Beach Rd, #01-01, Singapore 189703
Opening hours: 11:00am-3am daily
Contact number：6566 2188
Website: Chef China 华厨 Hua Chu Facebook page
An out-of-this-world dining experience
If the pictures are anything to go by, Chef China 华厨 Hua Chu certainly boasts of an out-of-this-world dining experience.
Not only can diners come face to face with an astronaut, but they can also gaze at faraway stars and planets.
With Valentine’s Day and CNY just days away, consider visiting to make unforgettable memories with your loved ones.
Featured image adapted from Chef China 华厨 Hua Chu on Facebook.