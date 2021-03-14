Family Appeals For Witnesses After Motorcyclist Involved In Accident Along Bukit Batok Road

When one gets into an accident, our family members are the ones who are worried sick about our survival and wellbeing.

In some cases, the cause of the accident isn’t as clear cut. Authorities will then require more evidence or witness accounts to assist with investigations.

At around 11pm on 12 Mar, a motorcyclist had gotten into an accident with another car along Bukit Batok Road. He survived, but is currently warded at the intensive care unit.

Source

His family members are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Bukit Batok accident involved motorcycle & Mini Cooper

According to a post on SG Road Vigilante Facebook group, a woman shared that her brother was involved in an accident at around 11pm on Friday (12 Mar).

Source

He was travelling along Bukit Batok Road towards Jurong Town Hall, shortly before getting into a collision with a Mini Cooper.

She said her brother is currently in ICU, awaiting surgery.

Source

Appealing for witnesses & dashcam footage

As information surrounding the incident is scarce, the woman said “it will help a lot” if there were witnesses who could provide further details.

The family is also looking for dashcam footage that may have recorded the accident.

Another motorcyclist had apparently stopped to help as well.

Source

She is also trying to reach out to the rider by asking the person to DM her if they have information.

Reach out to his family if you have information

It’s not easy knowing that a family member had sustained serious injuries from an accident. To make things worse, there seems to be a dearth of information that could shed light on how events unfolded.

If you had borne witness to the accident along Bukit Batok Road that night, or believe that your dashcam footage could help the victim’s family, do come forward.

You can reach out to his sister via Facebook DM here.

We hope the victim will be able to make a full and speedy recovery after his surgery.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.