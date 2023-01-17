Bukit Batok Resident Apologises For Hanging Pork Belly On Laundry Rack, Wanted To Make It With Hometown Flavours

Bukit Batok Resident Apologises To Neighbours For Hanging Pork Belly On Clothes Rack

Earlier this week, a Bukit Batok resident’s complaint of his neighbour hanging pork belly slices on a laundry rack went viral.

Soy sauce had apparently dripped from the meat and onto the neighbour’s clean clothes, soiling them in the process.

The resident responsible for hanging the pork belly slices has since apologised to her neighbours for the incident, claiming they wanted to make it with a “taste of home”.

According to Shin Min Daily News, one of the residents living above – known as Shui Shui – had already removed the pork belly slices from the laundry rack.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, Shui Shui said her mother wanted to cook homemade pork belly with “flavours from their hometown” for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

The older woman had been unable to return to her home country for the past three years due to the pandemic, Shin Min Daily News reports.

As it was sunny that afternoon, Shui Shui’s mother hung the slices outside after marinating them.

“We didn’t know we couldn’t do this, so we took it off as soon as we were told,” she added.

Deeply apologetic for the trouble caused, Shui Shui explained that she had no intention of offending her neighbours. After the incident, she went down to personally apologise to them.

“The neighbour has accepted my apology and I promise not to do it again,” Shui Shui said.

Bukit Batok resident’s about dripping pork belly goes viral

On Sunday (15 Jan), a Bukit Batok resident known as Mr Tan posted details of the incident to the Complaint Singapore on Facebook. The post has since garnered more than 2,300 shares at the time of writing.

In several images, the pork belly slices were visibly placed on a laundry rack at one of the apartments of Block 536 Bukit Batok Street 52.

Mr Tan’s freshly washed laundry was placed directly below the pork slices. As a result, they ended up getting stained from the soy sauce dripping from the meat.

Speaking to MS News, Mr Tan said he had informed the town council and was awaiting their reply. He added that he had never seen such a sight in his neighbourhood before.

Another resident of Block 536 also told Shin Min Daily News that this was her first time hearing of such an incident, calling it inappropriate as well.

Mr Tan eventually accepted his neighbour’s apology, stating that he hoped such incidents would not occur again.

Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.