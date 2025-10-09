Bukit Batok Driving Centre to cease operations by end-2030, replacement to open near Yew Tee MRT

Bukit Batok Driving Centre to close by 2030, ‘next-gen’ facility to open in Choa Chu Kang

After decades of training motorists, the Bukit Batok Driving Centre (BBDC) will cease operations by December 2030 to make way for new housing developments.

The closure was announced in a joint statement by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Wednesday (8 Oct).

Established in 1990, BBDC has trained generations of learner drivers and riders, offering defensive and advanced driving programmes locally and abroad in countries such as China, Vietnam, Hungary, and Malaysia.

In its place, a multi-storey “Next-Generation Driving Centre” (NGDC) will be developed in Choa Chu Kang, featuring advanced simulator technology, intelligent driving circuits, and dedicated zones for training and testing across all vehicle classes.

New driving centre to feature advanced training technology

The upcoming NGDC will incorporate cutting-edge systems such as driving simulators, intelligent circuits, and real-time monitoring tools to better assess learners’ performance and enhance training standards.

Key features of the facility include:

A multi-storey design that maximises land use while providing comprehensive training spaces

Simulator technology offering realistic yet safe driving and testing environments

Separate circuits for training and testing

Class 4 and 5 heavy-vehicle training to supplement the Singapore Safety Driving Centre (SSDC) in Woodlands

The NGDC will also use advanced sensors to monitor driving performance, ensuring greater consistency in motorist education and testing.

Serving motorists in the West

Located on the western fringe of Choa Chu Kang, near Kranji Camp, the future centre at Lorong Bistari will be accessible from Yew Tee MRT station and nearby bus stops.

The new facility will complement SSDC in Woodlands and ComfortDelGro Driving Centre in Ubi, providing a balanced network of driving centres across the North, East, and West regions.

The Lorong Bistari site, spanning 24,889.2 square metres, can be developed up to a maximum gross floor area of 72,500 square metres for driving circuits and related facilities.

A public tender has been launched for the site, which will house the new NGDC and serve as the western region’s main driving hub.

The tender closes on 15 Jan 2026 at 12pm.

URA added that Lorong Bistari, currently an access road, will be realigned by the successful tenderer to serve the new centre.

