Bukit Batok Double Tragedy Ruled A Murder, Teenager Killed Grandfather Before Taking Own Life

15-Year-Old Teenager Killed Grandfather In Bukit Batok Before Taking Own Life

Last June, a teenage girl and her grandfather were found dead at two HDB blocks in Bukit Batok, located 2km apart from one another, on the same day.

Now, 1.5 years after the incident, shocking developments have come to light.

A coroner inquest into the case found that the 15-year-old girl had allegedly stabbed her grandfather to death before taking her own life.

Why the teenager engaged in the brutal murder remains unclear. However, the girl had reportedly stated in her diary that she was suffering from mental health issues.

Girl stabbed grandfather at least 7 times before jumping off Bukit Batok HDB

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), 15-year-old Ellis Teo stayed in an apartment at Block 363 Bukit Batok Street 31 with her parents and paternal grandfather, 84-year-old Teo An Nee.

Police surveillance footage showed Mr Tao heading home at about 2.30pm on the day of the tragedy.

At about 5pm, Ms Teo was seen leaving the block with a plaster on her left hand. She then got on an MRT train and headed to Block 115 Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 where she jumped from the 25th floor.

Prior to taking her own life, Ms Teo reportedly called her mum twice, telling her that she had done something that would anger her and that she did not wish to go home.

Even though her mother felt something was off, she wasn’t sure what exactly happened.

She only learned about the tragedy when she went home at about 5.30pm and found the 84-year-old lying near his room’s toilet bowl, with a knife next to him.

At least seven stab wounds were found on Mr Teo’s body. Ms Teo’s mother subsequently called the ambulance and paramedics pronounced her grandfather dead at the scene.

Struggled communicating with grandfather due to language barrier

As there were no CCTV footage captured in the flat, the police were unable to determine what happened between Ms Teo and Mr Teo leading up to the incident, reported The Straits Times (ST).

However, they managed to recover Ms Teo’s diary, in which she shared about her struggles communicating with her grandfather.

In particular, the teen claimed she struggled to teach him how to use his phone due to her poor command of Mandarin.

Even though Ms Teo did not mention harbouring any ill intentions towards her grandfather, the entries suggested that she might be suffering from mental health issues.

In 2021, she wrote about feeling lonely and stated how she wanted to take her own life.

She also shared about her intention to end her life at an HDB block behind her cousin’s home.

The block in question was a stone’s throw away from the location at which she eventually ended her life.

Even though some of Ms Teo’s diary entries were pretty troubling, the 15-year-old also stated that she had “great parents who cared for her” and that she loved her friends.

If you or anyone you know are facing mental health struggles, do consider reaching out to the following hotlines:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.