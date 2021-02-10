Sugar Daddy Drinks Stall Located At WCEGA Plaza In Bukit Batok

Sugar cane juice is a quintessential drink one opts for when in dire need to quench their thirst. Locals love it, as do most tourists.

These stalls can be found in all major hawker centers.

When Bukit Batok sugar cane juice stall called Sugar Daddy popped up in January, it created quite a stir on social media.

While this sort of marketing might not be everyone’s cup of tea, it sure did serve its purpose of getting word out on its new opening.

This post has since garnered close to 1,000 shares due to the salaciously creative stall name, and also the choice of words used in the post.

Bukit Batok sugar cane stall is called Sugar Daddy

Sugar cane juice stall in Bukit Batok, called Sugar Daddy, offers an extensive range of sugar cane drinks.

With 13 choices to deliberate on, it might take you a couple of tries to ascertain your favorite combination.

You can choose to have it pure, or have it mixed with classic ingredients like lemon, ginger, or even fruits like banana, passionfruit, and lychee.

Check out the full menu here.

Every post comes with amusing innuendoes

Sugar Daddy doesn’t only sell sugar cane juices, they’ve got a myriad of other drinks to choose from too. And as expected, each drink comes with an accompanying caption filled with innuendos.

Take this Thai bubble milk tea for example that is described as “thick and creamy”. We’re sure the drink will glide down your throat easily for sure.

According to the owner, this version of their sugar cane juice is so delectable it’d make you want to “suck it dry”.

If you get it, you get it.

Netizens amused by suggestive names & posts

Needless to say, netizens were immediately humoured by the stall owner’s marketing.

This banter between 2 friends was hilarious as one of them commented in jest that their friend was in search of a sugar daddy.

This lady and her friend were so excited by the prospects that they’d finally reached their goals of being “sugared” by a daddy.

This conversation that took place between seemingly good friends insinuated that the girl will not write the store off before catching sight of the owner. We concur.

Directions to Sugar Daddy

If you can’t wait to visit Sugar Daddy, here’s the deets on how to get there.

Sugar Daddy 甘爹 – Sugarcane Juice Specialist

Address: 1 Bukit Batok Crescent, #02-49/50/51(1st floor), WCEGA Plaza S658064

Number: 9113 9617

Opening Hours: 10AM to 9:30PM (Monday-Saturdays) Closed on Sundays.

Props for Sugar Daddy’s creativity

With numerous Facebook posts filled with innuendos, we can say with certitude that the marketing team’s brilliance has indeed given laughter to not one, but perhaps tons of others.

The team at MS News would like to give Sugar Daddy props for their creativity.

What do you think of the sugar cane drinks stall in Bukit Batok? Will you be visiting anytime soon? Let us know in the comments below.

