Bukit Panjang resident installs chair swing in lift lobby for granddaughters, Town Council orders removal

Lift lobby in Bukit Panjang features chair swing for resident’s granddaughters, neighbours see no issues

A Bukit Panjang resident turned the lift lobby of his HDB block into a mini playground by installing a rattan swing chair for his granddaughters.

During a visit by Shin Min Daily News, the unconventional setup was spotted at Block 606 Senja Road in Bukit Panjang, where the hanging chair was suspended from a metal chain at the 28th-floor lift lobby.

Resident’s granddaughters play on chair swing when they visit

According to residents on that floor, a man in his 50s or 60s had installed the hanging chair several months ago.

Ms Cai (name transliterated), one of the residents, claimed that only two people lived in the man’s unit, but his grandchildren would visit nearly every day.

She said that he had two granddaughters, one around three years old and the other just one year old. They commonly played outside the flat.

Ms Cai described the resident as a doting grandfather who adored his granddaughters. He had installed the chair as a swing for them to play on at any time.

Neighbours see no problem with the swing

According to Shin Min, the chair swing was recently caught on video by a passerby and became subject to criticism.

But residents living on the same floor didn’t see any issue.

Ms Cai noted that the chair didn’t block the way and wasn’t dangerous.

She also praised the grandfather for being a considerate neighbour, even helping her water her plants.

Another neighbour, Mr Chen, stated that other children in the block would also play on the installed chair swing.

Chair swing removed after Town Council contacts resident

The involved resident declined an interview with Shin Min but said that he was willing to remove the chair if it didn’t comply with HDB regulations.

The Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council (HBPTC) later stated that they had contacted the involved resident, who then removed the chair swing.

HBPTC reminded residents that installations in common areas that may obstruct movement, pose a safety hazard, or inconvenience others are not allowed.

