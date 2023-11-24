Bukit Panjang Salon Charges Customer S$772 For Unsolicited Hair Service Package, Gets Warning  

Bukit Panjang Salon Received Warning For Unfair Practices

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) has issued a warning to a salon in Bukit Panjang for charging customers false and misleading prices.

On one occasion, the business charged a customer S$772 for an unsolicited hair service package.

It had initially quoted the customer S$99 for only a haircut and hair wash.

The consumer watchdog has issued the salon a warning for the unfair practices. The salon has also refunded the affected customers.

Bukit Panjang salon provided unsolicited services

CCCS issued a press release on Thursday (23 Nov), sharing about the “unfair practices” the salon had engaged in between 16 May 2021 and 11 Aug 2021.

Natural Salon, the salon in question, is now known as K Salon and is located at 260 Bangkit Road.

The “unfair practices” listed by CCCS include:

Demanding payment for unsolicited hair services

Falsely representing to customers that “member price” of haircut was a “new opening special”

Charging prices for haircuts or hair treatment packages that were substantially higher than the estimate provided to a consumer, without their consent.

CCCS cited several instances in which Natural Salon had engaged in such practices.

On one occasion, Natural Salon reportedly charged a customer S$772 for a haircut and hair wash service package.

However, it had initially quoted the customer S$99 for the services.

On another occasion, Natural Salon charged a customer S$35 for unsolicited hair washing and scalp scanning services.

In actual fact, the customer had only asked for a haircut, which cost S$2 or S$3.

It’s unclear if the customers paid the amount that they were charged.

Bukit Panjang salon removed misleading banner

Natural Salon has since made changes to its business practices to comply with the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act 2003 (CPFTA).

These include removing a banner that falsely represented the price of a haircut as a “new opening special”.

Natural Salon has also provided a full refund to the affected consumers and has undertaken several obligations.

These include clearly stating information relevant to a consumer’s decision to purchase services or products and including a five-day cooling-off period during which consumers can cancel their transactions.

CCCS has since issued a warning to Natural Salon and accepted the salon’s undertaking.

However, the consumer watchdog warned that it might re-open investigations if the salon breaches the undertaking or engages in unfair practices.

Customers who encounter unfair practices may approach the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) via their website or at 6277 5100 for assistance.

The full report can be found on CCCS’ website here.

