Bull in India steals scooter for wild but brief joyride, crashes it then casually walks off

Bull in India steals scooter for very short joyride

In a moment straight out of a comedy, a stray bull in India decided to borrow a parked scooter, then took it for a wild spin down the street before dramatically crashing it.

According to India Today, the bizarre incident was caught on CCTV in the town of Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, on 2 May.

Wandering bull rides without license

The footage shows a bull casually strolling past a white scooter parked by the side of the road.

Suddenly, the animal stops, seemingly attracted by the new ride, sizes up the vehicle, and — in an utterly unexpected move — climbs onto it with its front legs, leaving its hind legs on the ground.

The scooter, now tipped forward under the bull’s weight, begins rolling down the road — with the bull in full control, quite literally riding it like a badly trained motorcyclist.

Nearby, a mother walking with her child spots the incoming scooter-bull hybrid and wastes no time. She scoops up her daughter and bolts to safety.

In just seconds, the bull is halfway down the road, “driving” the scooter as startled onlookers watch in disbelief.

Newbie rider makes a crashing stop

As the scooter picks up speed, the bull appears to instinctively try to slow down, possibly dragging its hind legs as a brake. The ride ends when the scooter crashes into debris by the roadside.

After the dramatic halt, the bull takes a second to gather itself — almost like it’s reflecting on its life choices — then calmly trots off as if nothing out of the ordinary just happened.

Meanwhile, the scooter lies battered at the scene, with its owner likely clueless on how it got there.

Also read: Cow falls upside down into drain in M’sia, kicks its legs while being rescued by firefighters

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @gharkekalesh on X.