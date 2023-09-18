Bumblebee Falls While Making Grand Entrance With Monkey King At Wedding, Guests Help Him Up

Bumblebee Cosplayer Falls While Making Grand Entrance At Wedding

The grand entrance of the newlyweds is one of the most anticipated parts of a wedding and is usually preceded by much fanfare.

One couple had thought of making their entrance extra special by being led in with Bumblebee and the Monkey King — or at least people cosplaying as them anyway.

However, things went awry when ‘Bumblebee’ slipped and fell, right in front of all the wedding guests.

Fortunately, multiple people immediately got up to help the cosplayer back on their feet, who likely had some trouble walking in the massive costume.

Bumblebee falls ahead of bride & groom at wedding

In a video shared by the Instagram page @singapore_incidents yesterday (17 Sep), two cosplayers dressed as the Monkey King and Bumblebee from ‘Transformers’ are seen entering a banquet hall ahead of the bride and groom.

The bride herself is standing in wait behind her otherworldly escorts, dressed to the nines in an opulent ballgown.

For the first few seconds of the video, the cosplayers undeniably wow in their impressively constructed costumes.

Sadly, it does not take long for disaster to strike.

As Bumblebee steps in front of the Monkey King, he appears to trip on the latter’s foot, loses his balance, and crashes to the ground.

Thankfully, multiple wedding guests immediately rush over to help the fallen cosplayer up.

It took a group of at least six men to get Bumblebee back on his feet, testifying to how heavy the costume must have been.

Viewers express sympathy for fallen Bumblebee

Given how bad the fall was and how publicly it happened, viewers expressed sympathy for the cosplayer.

In response to the caption and a handful of comments who said the fall did not bode well for the marriage, one said that they should put themselves in the newlyweds’ shoes.

Furthermore, they rationalised that Bumblebee had merely “misstepped”, and drew attention to the kindness of those helping him instead.

Meanwhile, one questioned why such an unlikely combination of Bumblebee and the Monkey King would be part of a wedding in the first place.

That said, another commenter could not resist making a punny joke at Bumblebee’s expense, calling him “Stumblebee”.

On another note, some took notice of something entirely different instead, namely guests wearing shorts and sandals at what is usually a formal affair.

Although the video was shared on a page called “Singapore Incidents”, it’s unclear if this incident actually happened in Singapore. One netizen pointed out that it may have been in China instead.

In any case, we hope the cosplayer is physically all right — even if their ego may have been slightly bruised.

