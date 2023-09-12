Adorable Cat Ring Bearer Enthralls Guests At M’sia Wedding, Sits Obediently In Toy Car

Pet Cat Is The Ring Bearer At A Wedding In Malaysia

In any wedding, ring bearers are a crucial part of the ceremony. This role usually goes to a young relative of the couple, but a pair of newlyweds in Malaysia decided to think outside the box for their big day.

To the guests’ surprise, the couple gave the responsibility of carrying the wedding rings to their pet cat, who rolled down the aisle in a remote-controlled car.

Footage of the adorable ring bearer found its way on social media, which garnered the feline much praise for its good behaviour.

Cat ring bearer arrives at wedding ceremony in remote control car

On Sunday (10 Sep), Malaysian television host Ahmad Fedtri Yahya uploaded a video of the cat ring bearer on his TikTok page.

In a series of X posts, Mr Fedtri revealed he was the emcee at a wedding between orthopaedic surgeons, known only as Dr Ayuni and Dr Rahul.

In the video, a white cat wearing a pink ribbon, Lily, rode down the aisle in a remote-controlled car. The vehicle was decked out in ribbons and floral arrangements.

A box containing the rings sat amid the floral arrangement as the feline looked at its surroundings in wonderment.

The car subsequently stopped in front of the couple, and an usher retrieved the rings from the adorable ring bearer.

TikTok users praise feline for good behaviour during wedding

Most TikTok users who encountered the video expressed their amusement at this uncommon sight. At the same time, they also praised Lily on her good behaviour on its owners’ big day.

One user commended Lily on a job well done. They also remarked that the cat was, thankfully, not an orange cat or oyen.

Known for being mischievous, an oyen might have taken the rings and run away instead, they said.

Another user jokingly said that if their cat was in Lily’s position, it might have defecated in the remote control car before the ceremony even began.

However, another user gave a possible reason why Lily was so well-behaved. It probably thought that it would lose its life if it fell from the car, they joked.

Whatever it is, this is definitely an interesting way to incorporate your furbabies into the most important day of your life.

