Man in the Philippines ‘buried’ by his family returns home, turns out they mistakenly identified dead body

Man in the Philippines ‘buried’ by his family returns home

A man in Pangasinan, Philippines frightened his family and neighbours when he returned home days after they had already ‘buried’ him.

According to GMA Regional TV, 63-year-old Eduardo Gille Sr had left home on 1 Aug following a disagreement with his wife.

A few days later, on 4 Aug, the lower half of a man’s body was discovered on a beach a few towns away.

Since Mr Gille had not returned home despite sending out a missing person notice, his family assumed the body was his and claimed it the following day.

“I really thought it was him because the legs had the same allergy marks as my husband,” his wife, Lydia, said.

The body was also wearing denim jeans, which Mr Gille was seen wearing when he left his house, local reports said.

Family misidentified body

The family held a wake for two days and buried the body on 7 Aug.

However, they were completely taken aback when Mr Gille suddenly returned home days later.

It was not disclosed where Mr Gille had gone or when exactly he returned.

Now, the family laments the expenses they had incurred for the wake and burial of the wrong body.

Two families claiming unknown body

According to the police, two other families have come forward to claim the unidentified body, which remains buried in the cemetery.

To ensure that the right family claims the body, the police have stated that they will conduct a DNA test this time around.

Fortunately, the family has not yet filed Mr Gille’s death certificate, which would have further complicated things.

