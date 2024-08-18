Cleaning staff in Japan find decomposing body of homeowner’s mum who has been missing for 10 years

Cleaning staff in Japan find decomposing body of homeowner’s mum

Staff from a cleaning company allegedly discovered the decomposing body of the homeowner’s mother, who had been missing for 10 years, while cleaning a house in Japan.

According to the Japanese news outlet BIGLOBE, the video was posted on the YouTube channel “Sukkirin Cleaning Channel” on 9 August.

However, the video, which was reportedly taken in Kyoto in December 2023, has since been taken down.

Mother’s room unopened for 10 years

According to BIGLOBE, a man in his 20s hired the cleaning company, which shares videos of their work on YouTube, to organise his family home.

Four family members originally lived in the home but the homeowner’s older sister moved out while his father passed away two and a half years ago.

The homeowner also mentioned that his mother had disappeared about 10 years ago, and he hadn’t seen her since.

After cleaning two rooms, the staff moved on to the room that had belonged to the missing mother.

The room hadn’t been opened in 10 years and was filled with food waste, newspapers, and clothes, making it impossible to walk inside.

However, as the staff began clearing out the clutter, they noticed something unusual.

Cleaning staff find body in room unopened for a decade

As they were cleaning, one staff member pulled out what appeared to be human bones obscured by a blanket and immediately stepped back in shock.

At first, the other staff were sceptical about what their colleague had seen, but upon lifting the blanket to check, they decided the situation was dangerous and quickly left the room.

One of the staff asked the homeowner if he had seen the bones, prompting the man to go in and take a look. Upon seeing the remains, he appeared frozen by shock.

One of the staff members then commented that the bones smelled “a bit like oil”, hinting that they could indeed be human remains.

Flustered, the man revealed that about 10 years ago, his father had reported his mother missing, and he had been living in the house thinking she was no longer there.

The homeowner explained that his parents had a strained relationship and that his mother mostly spent her time inside the room. The couple did not have much contact despite living together.

When his mother went missing in 2013, the police searched the house and concluded that she wasn’t there, so he assumed she had left on her own accord.

Over 20 police officers arrived to investigate the scene

However, since the bones were wrapped in a blanket, a cleaning staff speculated that the homeowner’s father might have known about the mother’s death.

Following the discovery, the cleaning company halted their work and the client immediately called the police.

Detectives arrived at the scene to investigate whether foul play was involved, and the area was soon swarmed with about 20 police officers.

The leader of the cleaning crew, who first discovered the remains, was reportedly questioned by the police for about two hours.

Also read: 27-year-old M’sian woman found dead 8 hours after going missing, family taken in for questioning

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TVBS, SETN