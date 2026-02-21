Foreign worker in Thailand sets co-worker on fire before beating him to death over night-time noise

Burmese worker sets co-worker on fire and beats him to death

An argument in the middle of the night led a Burmese worker in Samut Prakan, Thailand, to allegedly set his co-worker on fire and beat him to death.

The incident occurred at a worker’s dormitory where the co-workers stayed. The perpetrator later faced charges of intentional homicide and arson.

Deceased found with head wounds and thermal blisters

On Tuesday (17 Feb) at 1.50am, police received a report of a homicide inside a construction worker camp along Phraek Sa Road, Phraek Sa Subdistrict.

Officers found a deceased male, identified as Tun Khaing, lying face down in a pool of blood.

The 27-year-old Myanmar national was struck in the head with a blunt object, resulting in a depressed skull fracture.

His body bore thermal blisters from exposure to fire.

The perpetrator, also a construction worker, was identified as Wai Lin Soe.

The 23-year-old Burmese man was waiting at the scene to surrender to the police.

Offender accused victim of making noise despite warning

Through an interpreter, the perpetrator told officers that he attempted to sleep at 11pm that night.

However, Mr Tun was still drinking alcohol and shouting insults at others.

He told the victim to stop as everyone else was trying to sleep, but he would not stop and kicked his zinc cabin.

Secretly lit him up while he’s asleep

Having been provoked, he waited for Mr Tun to fall asleep before secretly bringing gasoline to pour into the victim’s room.

Having lit the man on fire, Wai took the opportunity to strike the victim with a construction tool six times, causing him to die on the spot.

Afterwards, others came to help extinguish the fire and detained the perpetrator before police arrived to take him into custody.

A female worker staying in the same dormitory revealed that Wai had only been employed for a month, and his room was next to the victim’s.

Wai was charged with intentional homicide and arson.

Also read: Man sets girlfriend on fire in jealous rage at Thai supermarket, bystanders put out fire in time



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 77Kaoded and Khaosod.