Man sets girlfriend on fire in jealous rage at Thai supermarket, bystanders put out fire in time

Man jumps into river in suicide attempt after setting girlfriend on fire, gets arrested

On Monday (1 Dec), a brutal attack unfolded in Nakhon Sawan, Thailand, when a man doused his girlfriend with gasoline and set her on fire in front of horrified bystanders at a local supermarket.

According to Thai news outlet Channel 8, the suspect then fled the scene and jumped into the Chao Phraya River, trying to end his life to escape the guilt.

When the police arrived, they found the 33-year-old victim, Ms Nicha (name transliterated from Thai), with her body engulfed in flames.

Fortunately, bystanders managed to extinguish the fire immediately before she was sent to the hospital.

Suspect douses girlfriend in gasoline during argument

Upon questioning witnesses at the scene, police learnt that the perpetrator was Ms Nicha’s boyfriend, later identified as Apichai (name transliterated from Thai).

Ms Nicha was in the supermarket when her boyfriend began shouting at her from outside, demanding that she come out.

Witnesses reported that the couple had a loud argument, which quickly escalated into violence.

Apichai, apparently prepared for the attack, doused Ms Nicha in gasoline before setting her alight while she was still conscious.

The horrific scene left Ms Nicha’s body engulfed in flames as bystanders rushed to extinguish the fire and save her life.

Thanks to their quick actions, the fire was put out immediately, and Ms Nicha was rushed to the Sawanpracharak Hospital.

Man arrested after jumping into river

According to initial reports, Ms Nicha was left in critical condition, with severe burns and blisters covering much of her body.

After carrying out the horrific act, Apichai fled to the Chao Phraya River, where he attempted to take his own life.

A resident reported hearing a frantic man shouting near the river, claiming he had killed his wife, before jumping in.

Authorities quickly responded and retrieved Apichai, who later confessed that jealousy had been his motive for the attack.

After being rescued from the river, Apichai was taken into custody and charged with intentional homicide.

Featured image adapted from Channel 8.