Man in M’sia drags girlfriend off bus & sets her on fire, bystander also injured

3 injured after man in Johor sets girlfriend on fire

A shocking act of violence erupted early on Wednesday (13 Aug) in Kluang, Johor, when a 44-year-old man allegedly pulled his girlfriend off a bus, doused them both in petrol, and set off a fire in an attempted murder-suicide.

The incident took place near the Simpang Renggam toll plaza.

Kluang district police chief Bahrain Mohd Noh confirmed that officers received a report from the bus driver at 5.46am about a vehicle fire.

Upon arrival, police discovered that the fire was deliberate, not accidental.

Suspect dragged his girlfriend off the bus before setting her ablaze

Preliminary investigations indicate that the female victim was the suspect’s girlfriend.

The attack occurred as she was commuting to work on a company bus.

The suspect reportedly drove to the scene, climbed aboard, forcibly dragged her off the bus and poured petrol on both of them before setting off the fire, reports Malaysian news outlet Sin Chew Daily.

A courageous bystander in his 30s tried to help but suffered burns to his hands and legs after being engulfed by flames.

All three victims remain under treatment for varying degrees of burns, with the suspect and his girlfriend in an induced coma due to the severity of their injuries.

Motive remains under investigation

Police have classified the case as attempted murder and attempted suicide under Section 307 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, the suspect could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine.

The exact motive remains under investigation.

