MaidForMore Asks Employers To Offer Support To Burmese Domestic Helpers

Myanmar shook the world earlier this month when their military seized power and declaring a state of emergency.

As the situation intensifies, Burmese people around the world – including the countless domestic workers in Singapore – are understandably worried for their families back home.

On Tuesday (9 Feb), advocacy group MaidForMore urged employers with Burmese domestic helpers to check in on them and offer support however they can.

They also shared some insights on how employers can do so.

Difficult time for Burmese people

As the situation in Myanmar continues to unfold over the coming weeks and months, it might very well fade into just another headline that many Singaporeans become desensitised to.

But for countless of Burmese people residing in Singapore, the military coup is a reality that affects them, their family and friends back home, and their country.

Concerns are mounting especially as peaceful protests in Myanmar are being met with violent crackdowns.

Amidst these difficult times, MaidForMore put out a message for employers of Burmese domestic helpers, urging them to show consideration towards their employees.

Employers can support Burmese workers by listening to their worries

To better support Burmese domestic helpers, the advocacy group says employers can take some simple steps such as allowing them more time to call home.

This will allow them to ensure that their family members back home are doing fine. This is especially important as the Myanmar military had cut off other communication lines such as Facebook.

Employers can also help their helpers by topping-up their pre-paid phone cards.

Another way employers can improve their workers’ communication with loved ones back home is by allowing them to connect to the home’s WiFi.

But above all, the most important thing for employers to provide their helpers is a listening ear.

Employers can be a support system for their helpers by simply listening to their worries and concerns.

Help alleviate some of their stresses

Working as a domestic helper far away from home is no easy feat. It is tireless, thankless, and often, isolating work.

To add on to the stress of having to worry about the future of their country and their loved ones miles away is unimaginable.

Empathy, support, and help can go a long way in alleviating some of these Burmese domestic helpers stresses.

So let’s all do our part and lend a helping hand however we can.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Twitter.