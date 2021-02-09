Myanmar Youths Protest Against Military Coup With Eye-Catching Slogans

Since nationwide protests started unfolding in Myanmar on Saturday (6 Feb), more and more have joined the cause against the military coup.

On Monday, an escalated situation saw police allegedly firing water cannon towards protesters.

But instead of being deterred, more took to the streets to protest, many of them Millennials and Gen Zs with rather eye-catching placards.

Besides injecting a little humour to the situation, these youths are sending strong messages across, about their opinions of the military coup.

Youths denounce dictatorship with creative slogans

In a Facebook post dated yesterday (8 Feb), a netizen from Myanmar shared photos of young people slamming the coup with not-so-subtle innuendos and word plays.

The post quickly went viral as it showcases the younger generations adding a new spin to the supposedly heavy-hearted political outcry.

The young protesters expressed a variety of concerns regarding the unlawful military coup.

Some, for example, addressed the bleak career prospects they foresee with political unrest.

A number of them pointed out that time could’ve been better spent elsewhere if not for the pressing need to protest.

Others adopted a more direct approach targetting Gen. Min Aung Hlaing and his army who seized power and detained elected leaders.

Powerful comments by Myanmar youths on the streets

For a clearer context, protesters in Myanmar have adopted the Hunger Games’ 3-finger salute as a symbol of resistance towards dictatorship.

Their innuendos weren’t the only colourful expressions, as the ever-so-glam Queer community in Myanmar also joined in the fight, in this VOGUE-like image.

You can refer to the post here for more illustrations.

With their apparent skill at wordplay, there’s no surprise that the youths are attracting global attention.

Hope the protesters stay safe

Despite the serious situation, these Myanmar youths have successfully defined the fight for a better future in their own unique way.

With nationwide protests unfolding for the 4th day in a row, we remain vigilant of the evolving situation there.

In the meantime, we hope all protesters will stay safe while fighting for their cause.

