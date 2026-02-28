HDB estate residents seen burning joss paper on pavement near carpark, netizens divided

3 men allegedly burn joss paper on HDB estate pavement

A video circulating online of some residents burning joss paper directly on a pavement has sparked concern.

The clip shows a pile of joss paper burning next to a blue recycling bin as smoke drifts into a nearby void deck, where three man could be seen packing up.

In a post shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on 25 Feb, the Original Poster (OP) questioned whether such an act is allowed.

The caption read: “I just need to ask. Is this legal or illegal? Isn’t burning only allowed in the designed metal towers that they have nearby?”

Mixed reactions from netizens, some defend traditional practice

Netizens responding to the post were divided. While some defended the act as part of traditions, others criticised it as careless and potentially dangerous.

A netizen reminded others to be tolerant, noting that such activities only happen once a year.

Meanwhile, another Facebook user lamented that “gone are the days where we can practice religious activities freely”.

They also urged others to adapt and respect other people’s beliefs.

However, others were more concerned about safety, with one commenter worried about the proximity of the burning joss paper to nearby parked cars.

Another netizen felt that burning of joss paper should only be done in designated areas for safety reasons.

NEA urged residents to be mindful and considerate

Burning joss paper is a common practice among the Chinese community in Singapore, particularly during festive periods such as the Hungry Ghost Festival.

However, residents are generally encouraged to carry out such activities in a safe and responsible manner.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has urged residents to be mindful and considerate as we celebrate the Lunar New Year.

According to the post, joss paper should only be burnt at the designated bins, and not anywhere else.

Residents should also clear their offerings after prayers.

