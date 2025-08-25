Residents slammed for burning 7th-month offerings on new pavement in Woodlands

Residents spotted burning seventh-month offerings directly on pavement, sparking debate online

As the seventh lunar month began, some Woodlands residents were seen burning offerings directly on a freshly-paved footpath beside an HDB block, sparking heated debate online.

On Sunday (24 Aug), a Facebook user shared photos of ashes and burnt offerings scattered across Woodlands Avenue 6.

The ritual fire had left dark scorch marks on the ground, with remnants even spilling into a nearby drain.

The Original Poster (OP) stressed that while all religions should be respected, the residents’ actions were “entitled” and a “disgrace”.

They pointed out that the Town Council had already provided designated bins for such practices.

Netizens weigh in over practice

The post quickly drew mixed reactions. While some users downplayed the incident, most agreed that offerings should be burned in the bins provided, rather than on the ground.

One netizen said burning on the floor may have been common in the past, but modern practices should be “safer” and “cleaner” to “maintain the sanctity of the ritual while showing respect for our community and environment”.

Others, however, argued that there are often too few bins available, especially on the first day of the lunar month when demand is highest.

Another user suggested that instead of publicly shaming the residents, the OP could have tried educating them, especially older folk who may be used to older traditions.

NEA reminds public to use designated burning bins

In light of the seventh lunar month, the National Environmental Agency (NEA) issued an advisory on Thursday (21 Aug), urging the public to be considerate in their practices.

The NEA advises that joss paper and other offerings should only be burned in designated areas.

It also emphasised the importance of clearing offerings after prayers rather than leaving them scattered on the ground.

