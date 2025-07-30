Giant fire from paper offerings near Sengkang bus stop sparks safety concerns online

Paper offerings from funeral spotted burning on roadside, netizens call it safety hazard

A towering blaze spotted near a bus stop in Sengkang has stirred debate online after a netizen shared a photo of paper offerings being burnt in what appears to be a roadside funeral ritual.

Posted on Reddit on Tuesday (29 July), the image captured bright orange flames — reportedly nearly four metres high — along with ashes blowing across the road.

The sight raised alarm bells for some, who questioned how such a large fire was allowed in a public space so close to pedestrians, vehicles, and trees.

Tall flames, ashes said to scatter over 100m

The Original Poster (OP) titled the post, “huge fire at Sengkang”.

The OP noted that the joss paper cage — less than two metres tall — was unable to contain the embers, which were said to have scattered over a distance of 100 metres due to the wind.

They questioned the fire’s safety, asking: “How could such huge fire, just next to pedestrian walkway and road, close to a bus stop, be allowed?”

“Isn’t it ironic that residents have to use the burners but such dangerous burning is happening,” they added.

Some netizens cite cultural tradition, others say it’s a hazard

Commenters were divided. Some explained that these funeral setups are temporary and typically cleared after the ritual.

They added that given Singapore’s dense urban layout, it can be difficult to find open spaces for such practices.

However, others argued that tradition shouldn’t override public safety. The location — right next to a bus stop and close to roadside trees — was seen by many as dangerously inappropriate.

One Redditor commented that the issue wasn’t about the ritual itself, but about basic fire safety.

Another joked about the flame’s intensity, asking if “they burning to the deceased or burning the deceased”.

Rules around joss paper burning in Singapore

According to the Alliance for Action (AfA) on Norms for Joss Paper Burning, paper offerings must be burnt only at designated bins, not in stairwells, lift lobbies, or along common corridors.

These bins, usually managed by town councils, are located at refuse collection points or open spaces in housing estates.

In funeral cases, joss paper cages may be provided as part of the funeral service package. Permission from the Town Council is typically required for burning activities.

To reduce smoke and airborne ash, the AfA also advises burning offerings in smaller quantities.

